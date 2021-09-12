Qualifier to champion: Emma Raducanu beats Leylah Fernandez to clinch US Open
Britain's Emma Raducanu captured 10 matches in a row at Flushing Meadows — three in qualifying, seven in the main draw — and is the first woman to win the U.S. Open title without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.
Britain's Emma Raducanu kisses the US Open trophy after defeating Leylah Fernandez of Canada. Raducanu dispatched 73rd-ranked left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final. AP
Leylah Fernandez said the loss definitely stings but on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks she hoped to be as strong and resilient as New York has been. AP
Both Fernandez and Raducanu displayed the poise and shot-making of veterans at the US Open — not two relative newcomers whose previous head-to-head match came in the second round of the Wimbledon juniors event just three years ago. AP
One of the significant differences on the day: Fernandez put only 58 percent of her first serves in play and finished with five double-faults, helping Raducanu accumulate 18 break points. AP
Actor Jason Biggs (C) talks with Kim Clijsters while watching the US Open women's singles final. AP
Emma Raducanu poses outside Arthur Ashe Stadium with the US Open championship trophy. AP