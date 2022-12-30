Pele dies at 82: Fans pay tribute to Brazilian legend - In Pics

7/8

A fan of soccer star Pele cries after learning about his death, outside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo. He was 82. (AP Photo/Fabricio Costa)