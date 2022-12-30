Pele dies at 82: Fans pay tribute to Brazilian legend - In Pics
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo on 29 December.
Fans of the late Brazilian soccer star Pele wave flags outside the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos FC football club, in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Pele, who played most of his career with Santos FC, has died in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Amir Hussain, visiting from Denmark, uses table salt to draw a tribute to late football legend Pelé in Times Square in New York on Thursday, Dec 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
A fan prays for Brazilian soccer star Pele, outside the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos FC football club, in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A person looks at the image of late football player Pele, reproduced on the building of the Federation of Industries of Sao Paulo, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
Fans wave flags with the image of the late Brazilian football star Pele outside the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos FC soccer club, in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Fabricio Costa)
A boy poses in front of a flag of the late Brazilian football star Pele outside the Vila Belmiro stadium, home of the Santos FC soccer club, in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A fan of soccer star Pele cries after learning about his death, outside the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died in Sao Paulo. He was 82. (AP Photo/Fabricio Costa)
The Maracana Stadium is illuminated in yellow, one of the colors of the Brazilian national flag, to honor late football legend Pele, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pele has died in Sao Paulo. He was 82. (AP Photo/BrunaPrado)