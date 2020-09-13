Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka in US Open 2020 women's singles final to record third Grand Slam title [Photos]
Osaka, who had won the same tournament two years ago, bounced back after losing the first set to beat Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the US Open 2020 women's singles final.
Winner Naomi Osaka and runner-up Victoria Azarenka during the presentation after the US Open women's singles final. AP
Naomi Osaka takes off her headphones as she enters the court for the women's singles final. AP
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka reacts during the women's singles final. AP
USTA staff watch the action from the stands during the US Open 2020 women's singles final. AP
Naomi Osaka lies on the ground after finally clinching her third Grand Slam title. AP
Victoria Azarenka with the runner-up trophy during the presentation ceremony. AP
Naomi Osaka holds aloft the championship trophy after winning the US Open for a second time. AP