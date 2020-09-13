Photos

Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka in US Open 2020 women's singles final to record third Grand Slam title [Photos]

Osaka, who had won the same tournament two years ago, bounced back after losing the first set to beat Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the US Open 2020 women's singles final.

FP Sports September 13, 2020 20:58:40 IST
Winner Naomi Osaka and runner-up Victoria Azarenka during the presentation after the US Open women's singles final. AP
1/7
Naomi Osaka takes off her headphones as she enters the court for the women's singles final. AP
2/7
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka reacts during the women's singles final. AP
3/7
USTA staff watch the action from the stands during the US Open 2020 women's singles final. AP
4/7
Naomi Osaka lies on the ground after finally clinching her third Grand Slam title. AP
5/7
Victoria Azarenka with the runner-up trophy during the presentation ceremony. AP
6/7
Naomi Osaka holds aloft the championship trophy after winning the US Open for a second time. AP
7/7
