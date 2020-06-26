Liverpool fans go ballistic after Jurgen Klopp’s side clinch first Premier League title in 30 years [Photos]
Liverpool fans thronged outside the Anfield to celebrate their team's first Premier League title victory in 30 years, which was confirmed after Chelsea's 2-1 home win over Manchester City.
Liverpool supporters gather outside the Anfield to celebrate their team clinching the Premier League title for the first time in three decades following Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City. AP
Liverpool fans hold a replica of the Premier League trophy while celebrating their team’s title victory. AP
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is mobbed by members of the press outside his residence after his team clinched the top flight title for the first time in 30 years. AP
A child holds a flare in hand as fans celebrate outside Liverpool’s home ground The Anfield. AP
A fan waves a team flag complete with pictures of members of the victorious 2019-20 squad. AP
A police vehicle arrives at the Anfield, where Liverpool fans gathered to celebrate their team clinching the top-flight title. AP