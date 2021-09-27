Lewis Hamilton wins; Max Verstappen races to second spot after starting at bottom
The best images from the Russian Grand Prix.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton used his overtaking skills, strategic thinking and driving skills in the rain to fight back from seventh place on the first lap to a landmark victory to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen. AP Photo
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had a five-point championship lead going into the race. At Sochi, he started last on the grid after a penalty for an engine change in his Red Bull. However, he sliced through the field and had Hamilton in sight by the halfway stage. He eventually finished second after a dramatic drive. He now trails Hamilton by two points. AP Photo
Lewis Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas was fifth after an eventful race for the Finn. Mercedes’ decision to swap the engine in Bottas’ car and take a penalty prompted speculation the team was deploying Bottas to hold up Verstappen, something the team denied. Regardless, it didn’t take long for Verstappen to swoop past Bottas. AP Photo
McLaren driver Lando Norris, who started on pole, led the race for a long time until rain started late in the race. He stayed out on slick tires and paid the price when he slid off the track and let Lewis Hamilton through. Norris finally finished seventh after his failed gamble to stay on dry tires despite warnings from his team about how slippery the track was becoming. AP Photo