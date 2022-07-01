LaLiga: Cruyff, Aragones - football legends to have earned statues in Spain

3/5

In Bilbao, there are also two monuments to legendary players, one of them to the aforementioned Pichichi. Between 1911 and 1922, Pichichi scored 83 goals in 89 games for Athletic Club, and newspaper MARCA named the award for the league’s top goalscorer in his honour in 1953. The striker was another player who suffered an untimely demise, succumbing to typhus in 1922, and Athletic Club erected a bust of him in 1926, which was transferred to their new stadium in 2013. Image: LaLiga