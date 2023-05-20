Photos

IPL 2023: Guided by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, CSK seal playoff berth

Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 77 runs in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

FirstCricket Staff May 20, 2023 22:02:07 IST
Chennai Super Kings qualified for the IPL playoffs with a 77-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Image: Sportzpics
Batting first, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put CSK in a commanding position with a 141 run stand for the opening wicket against DC. Image: Sportzpics
Devon Conway scored 87 runs from 52 balls for CSK against DC in IPL 2023. During the innings, he hit the 1000th six of the season. Image: Sportzpics
Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed 79 runs from 50 balls at the top of CSK’s batting order against DC at Kotla. Image: Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja’s late flourish took CSK to 223/3 in 20 overs against DC in IPL 2023. Image: Sportzpics
Deepak Chahar took two wickets in two balls to dismiss Philip Salt and Rilee Rossouw as DC got off to a dreadful start against CSK. Image: Sportzpics
David Warner was once again the top batter for Delhi Capitals. He scored 86 runs from 58 balls in his sixth fifty of the IPL season. Image: Sportzpics
David Warner-led Delhi Capitals are going to finish either ninth or tenth in the IPL standings depending on how Sunrisers Hyderabad fare in their last match. Image: Sportzpics
