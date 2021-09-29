IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians end win drought against Punjab Kings

1/7

Hardik Pandya smashed two fours and a six in the penultimate over bowled by Punjab Kings' Mohammed Shami as his 40 not out off 30 balls saw Mumbai Indians snap a three-match losing streak successfully chasing down a target of 136 in 19 overs. He was ably supported by Kieron Pollard at the end who remained 15 not out for MI's six wicket win in Abu Dhabi. Image: Sportzpics