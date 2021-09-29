IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians end win drought against Punjab Kings
Mumbai Indians' three-match losing run was snapped against Punjab Kings in what was their first victory in the UAE since restart of IPL 2021.
Hardik Pandya smashed two fours and a six in the penultimate over bowled by Punjab Kings' Mohammed Shami as his 40 not out off 30 balls saw Mumbai Indians snap a three-match losing streak successfully chasing down a target of 136 in 19 overs. He was ably supported by Kieron Pollard at the end who remained 15 not out for MI's six wicket win in Abu Dhabi. Image: Sportzpics
Rohit Sharma won the toss and put Punjab Kings in to bat. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh put together 36 runs before Krunal Pandya struck to break the stand. This was Krunal Pandya's 50th IPL wicket for Mumbai Indians to go with his 1000 runs for the team. Image: Sportzpics
Kieron Pollard was adjudged Man of the Match with a match-changing 2 wickets in a single over. The second, to get rid of KL Rahul, was his 300th in T20 cricket. He thus became the 11th bowler to 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Image: Sportzpics
Aiden Markram played a decisive 42 runs knock for Punjab Kings to take them to a respectable score despite losing four wickets after just 48 runs. Image: Sportzpics
Rahul Chahar got rid of Aiden Markram and denied PBKS an opportunity at an even bigger target. Following Markram's dismissal, PBKS didn't add a single boundary in the last three overs of the inning. Image: Sportzpics
Asked to chase 136 to win, Mumbai Indians lost Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to consecutive Ravi Bishnoi deliveries. The spinner had an opportunity to get a hat-trick but was denied by Saurabh Tiwary albeit with a top-edge. Bishnoi finished with figures of 2/25 from four overs. Image: Sportzpics
Saurabh Tiwary steadied the MI chase with a confident 45 run knock from 37 balls. The inning was laced with three boundaries and two sixes that alleviated the pressure on MI in crucial moments. He put together 45 run stand with Quinton de Kock and 31 runs with Hardik Pandya. Image: Sportzpics