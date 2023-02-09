Photos

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma put hosts ahead on Day 1 of 1st Test

India trail Australia by 100 runs at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

FirstCricket Staff February 09, 2023 19:09:29 IST
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7