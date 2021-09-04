Images of Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Defining pictures from Day 11 of the Games [Photos]
The defining images from Day 11 of the Tokyo Paralympics and the stories powering the men and women photographed.
Manish Narwal shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, for gold in P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event.
39-year-old Singhraj Adana, who competes with polio-impaired lower limbs, created a piece of history as he joins the elite list of Indians who have won multiple medals in the same edition of the Games.
Pramod Bhagat humbled Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 class final for a historic gold medal. Twitter/@jswsports
United States' Nick Mayhugh celebrates after winning the men's T37 200-meters final during the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. AP
Shingo Kunieda, who has won 45 Grand Slam titles in his storied career, was looking to reclaim the Paralympic singles crown he won in 2008 and 2012.<br />And he did not disappoint in the final against the Netherlands' Tom Egberink, dispatching the number eight seed 6-1, 6-2 in 1hr, 18min. AP
Australia's Curtis McGrath, who lost his legs when he trod on an explosive device while serving in Afghanistan, won his second gold in the men's VL3 final. AP