Images of Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Defining pictures from Day 10 of the Games [Photos]

The defining images from Day 10 of the Tokyo Paralympics and the stories powering the men and women photographed.

FP Sports September 03, 2021 22:06:32 IST
18-year-old Praveen Kumar, competing in his debut Games, clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event, setting a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best effort of 2.10m for the gold.
19-year-old trailblazer Avani Lekhara claimed the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold she had secured earlier in the Games.
Harvinder Singh made history after he became the first Indian archer to win a medal at the Paralympics. 
Jessica Long won the women's S8 100m butterfly to clinch her 29th Paralympic medal -- the same number as her age, and more than Michael Phelps' 28 Olympic medals. AP
Niels Vink of the Netherlands won bronze in wheelchair tennis quad singles, beating Japan's Koji Sugeno 6-1, 6-4. AP
Australia's Curtis McGrath reacts after a heat of the canoe sprint men's va'a single (VL3 200m) during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on September 2, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP)
