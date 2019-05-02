1/11 Shadows being cast by members of the Gaza Skate Team as they practice rollerblading and skating in Gaza, searching for fun amidst deprivation, on 8 March, 2019. Reuters/Mohammed Salem. Shadows being cast by members of the Gaza Skate Team as they practice rollerblading and skating...

2/11 At one of Gaza's beachfront skating parks, the Team skateboard and rollerblade, zipping around curves and jumping over concrete obstacles, delighting onlookers. Reuters/Mohammed Salem.

3/11 The team has a total of 20 members, is overseen by two coaches, and holds sessions every week where they practice and watch skating and rollerblading videos on the internet to refine their skill. Reuters/Mohammed Salem.

4/11 The team scour markets for second-hand material that they can upcycle since skating equipment is hard to find in Gaza amidst its poverty. According to the World Bank, Gaza's economic collapse has been a result of blockades imposed by Israel and Egypt for security reasons, after the Islamist group Hamas took control of the territory in 2007. Reuters/Mohammed Salem.

5/11 Members of the Gaza Skate Team rollerblading on the streets of Gaza. Reuters/Mohammed Salem.

6/11 Gaza Skate Team members, Mohammad Al-Sawalhe, 23, and Mustafa Sarhan, 19, practising in Gaza. Reuters/Mohammed Salem.

7/11 Sarhan puts on his rollerblades in his family house in Gaza City. Reuters/Mohammed Salem

8/11 Sarhan practising at a skating park near Gaza's seaport. Reuters/Mohammed Salem.

9/11 Al-Sawalhe, one of the Gaza Skate Team coaches, says they tour the markets looking for second-hand stuff and make it fit for play. Reuters/Mohammed Salem.

10/11 Al-Sawalhe practising on his skateboard. Reuters/Mohammed Salem.