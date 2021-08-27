From Petrucio Ferreira Dos Santos's 100m gold to Matt Stutzman, best photos from Day 3 of Tokyo Paralympics 2020 [Photos]
Check out the best photos from Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.
Petrucio Ferreira Dos Santos BRA wins the Gold Medal in the Men’s 100m T47 Final setting a new Paralympic Record. Athletics in the Olympic Stadium. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Friday 27 August 2021. Photo: OIS/Bob Martin. Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC
Matt Stutzman of the U.S. holds the bow with his foot as he competes in the Archery men's individual compound-open event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Silvania Costa De Oliveira BRA lands in the sand during the Women's Long Jump T11 at The Olympic Stadium. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Friday 27 August 2021. Photo: OIS/Joel Marklund. Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC
Raoua Tlili TUN next to the digital scoreboard showing her World Record and winning throw in the Women's Shot Put F41 at The Olympic Stadium. Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Friday 27 August 2021. Photo: OIS/Joel Marklund. Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC
Sonalben Patel in action at the Tokyo Paralympics. AP
United States' Nick Mayhugh celebrates after winning the men's 100m T37 final at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Prawat Wahoram THA leads the field in the Men’s 5000m - T54 Round 1 - Heat 2, Athletics, at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Tokyo, Japan, Friday 27 August 2021. Photo: OIS/Bob Martin. Handout image supplied by OIS/IOC