1/6 Johanna Konta reached the French Open semi-finals for the first time after beating last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4. AP

2/6 Stan Wawrinka beat Roger Federer in straight sets in their last Roland Garros meeting at the same stage four years ago, but was unable to repeat the feat. AP

3/6 Roger Federer finished off a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over friend and fellow Swiss player Stan Wawrinka to reach the French Open semi-finals. AP

4/6 Rafael Nadal advanced to a record-extending 12th Roland Garros semi-final with a dominant 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over Kei Nishikori. AP

5/6 Petra Martic came up against teenager Market Vondrousova in the second women's quarter-final of the day. The Croatian had beaten Vondrousova every single time they had met before, but could not do the same on Tuesday. AP