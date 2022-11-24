Photos

FIFA World Cup: Spain rout Costa Rica, Japan continue shocks as Germany cover mouths in protest

FIFA world cup: Japan shocked Germany 2-1 to continue the upsets. 2010 champion Spain got things going with a big win.

FP Sports November 24, 2022 13:03:47 IST
Upsets at the FIFA world cup continued when Japan beat four-time champions Germany 2-1. (AP)
Japan trailed for most of the match but won with two late goals against Germany. The result comes a day after Argentina were beaten by Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Germany players protested before the match by covering their mouths for being silenced by FIFA due to their anti-LGBTQ stance. (AP)
German Football Federation (DFB) President Bernd Neuendorf, left, talks to German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, right, wearing the One Love armband prior to Germany vs Japan. (AP)
Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, wearing a “One Love” armband, talks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the World Cup group F match between Belgium and Canada. (AP)
Spain got their World Cup campaign underway with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica to go top of Group E. (AP)
Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal in Belgium’s 1-0 win over Canada who had a staggering 21 shots, but only four were on target. (AP)
In the day’s first game, last edition’s finalists Croatia were held to a stalemate by Morocco. (AP)
