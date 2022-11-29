FIFA World Cup: Portugal, Brazil march onward, Cameroon keep hopes alive
Five-time champions Brazil and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal joined France in the World Cup knockout rounds with a game to spare on a dramatic day of action in Qatar
Mohammed Kudus scored twice as Ghana edged South Korea 3-2 in a dramatic World Cup match to keep alive their hopes of reaching the last-16. AP
Cameroon kept their hopes of making the last-16 of the World Cup alive after fighting back from two goals down to draw a thrilling Group G encounter with Serbia 3-3. AP
A Brazil side lacking spark without the injured Neymar needed a late strike from Casemiro to edge out Switzerland 1-0 as the five-time winners secured their place in the World Cup last-16 with one game to spare. AP
Portugal also booked their place in the World Cup last-16 as a Bruno Fernandes second-half double secured a 2-0 win over Uruguay. AP
Portugal’s match against Uruguay, which they won 2-0, was briefly interrupted a pitch invader who carried a rainbow flag and wore messages of support for war-torn Ukraine and Iranian women. AP