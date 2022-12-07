FIFA World Cup: Morocco upset Spain on penalties, Portugal rout Switzerland
Morocco and Portugal became the last two teams to progress to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Morocco players celebrate after the penalty shootout win against Spain. They’re the first Arab team to make the last-eight of a FIFA World Cup tournament. AP
Moroccans gather to celebrate Morocco’s win over Spain in a World Cup match played in Qatar, in Rabat, Morocco. AP
Yassine Bounou stopped two penalties to deny Spain passage into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup. AP
Achraf Hakimi, born in Madrid, scored the winning penalty against Spain. Image: AP
Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stops a penalty shot by Spain’s Sergio Busquets during the FIFA World Cup round of 16. AP
In the last Round of 16 match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal thrashed Switzerland 6-1 with Goncalo Ramos scoring a hat-trick. AP
Goncalo Ramos got the nod to start for Portugal ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and scored a hat-trick against Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup. He became the first hat-trick scorer at this tournament. AP
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench against Switzerland. He had earlier expressed frustration at being substituted in the previous game. AP