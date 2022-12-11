FIFA World Cup: Morocco stun Portugal; France edge past England - In Pics
FIFA World Cup: Morocco beat Portugal 1-0, while defending champions France registered a 2-1 victory over England to enter semis.
France players celebrate their team victory over England at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France’s Aurelien Tchouameni, second right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal besides team mates Olivier Giroud, left, Kylian Mbappe, background, and Theo Hernandez, right, during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and France, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Harry Kane missed the crucial penalty in the second half against France thus failing to equalise the score. AP
Moroccon players celebrate as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, front, reacts at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday. AP
The Moroccan team celebrates its 1-0 win over Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. AP
Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, right, reaches for the ball over Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo to make a save during the World Cup quarterfinal. AP
Cristiano Ronaldo was left in tears after Portugal’s defeat to Morocco. AP
Night to remember: Moroccans in Rabat celebrate their team’s victory © FADEL SENNA / AFP