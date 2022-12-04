FIFA World Cup: Messi-led Argentina edge past Australia, Netherlands thrash USA to enter quarters
FIFA World Cup: Argentina beat Australia 2-1, while Netherlands thrash USA 3-1 to enter quarterfinals.
1/6
Argentina captain Lionel Messi scored the opening goal against Australia in the Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup. Image: AFP
2/6
Argentina’s Lionel Messi and his teammates celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
3/6
The stands of Ahmad bin Ali Stadium were alive and shaking with the jumping and clapping of the overwhelming proportion of Argentina fans in attendance. [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
4/6
USA defender Walker Zimmerman (#3) fights for the ball with Netherlands’ forward Memphis Depay during the 2022 World Cup round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Saturday. Image: AFP
5/6
Netherlands’ Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against the USA. AP
6/6
Netherlands’ Daley Blind celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal in the Round of 16 clash against USA. AP