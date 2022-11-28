FIFA World Cup: Germany salvage draw against Spain, Croatia thrash Canada; Morocco stun Belgium
Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup witnessed Belgium suffering a shocking defeat against Morocco, Croatia thrashing Canada, and Germany eking out a 1-1 draw against Spain.
Zakaria Aboukhlal celebrates after scoring Morocco’s second goal in stoppage time during their FIFA World Cup Group F clash against Belgium. AP
Morocco now hold the top spot in the Group F table. AFP
Belgium’s players react after losing the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022. AFP
Spain’s Alvaro Morata celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Germany forward Niclas Fullkrug scores against Spain during their match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday. AFP
Croatia players celebrate after Andrej Kramaric scored his side’s third goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Costa Rica’s players celebrate at the end of World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)