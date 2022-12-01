FIFA World Cup Day 11: Argentina, Australia qualify; Tunisia shock France
FIFA World Cup Day 11: Argentina, Australia and Poland qualified for the last-16 on the eleventh day while Mexico and Tunisia suffered agony.
Argentina, who lost to Saudi Arabia in the opener, won their second straight game to qualify top of Group C at the FIFA World Cup. AP
Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but were unable to progress to the knockouts bowing out due to an inferior goal difference with Poland. When Mexico needed a third, it was Saudi Arabia who popped up and scored a late consolation goal to dash their hopes. AP
Mathew Leckie scored the only goal in Australia’s 1-0 victory over Denmark that saw them qualify for the last-16 for the first time since 2006. AP
Didier Deschamps made nine changes to the France side that beat Denmark and was made to pay by Tunisia. Already qualified, France were stunned 1-0 by the African side at the Education City Stadium. France-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal in the 58th minute. AP