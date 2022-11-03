FIFA World Cup 2022: Complete list of hosts, winners, runner-ups in tournament history
With FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar set to start on 20 November, we take a look at where has the iconic tournament been held and who have won the titles.
1/12
Brazil have won the most number of FIFA World Cup titles with Germany and Italy right behind. Brazil’s last title came in the 2022 edition. Image: News18
2/12
Uruguay won the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930. Italy won the next edition, hosted by them, in 1934. Image: News18
3/12
Italy successfully defended their title in France in 1938 by beating Hungary 4-2. Both wins came under same coach (Vittorio Pozzo). The next World Cup took place in 1950 due to the disruption of World War II. In 1950, Uruguay won their second title by triumphing in Brazil. It was the first time the trophy was referred to as the Jules Rimet Cup, in honour of the FIFA president. Image: News18
4/12
1954 World Cup was won by West Germany, for their first title, by beating Hungary 3-2 in the final. A jaw-dropping 5.38 goals were scored per game. In 1958, Brazil won their first title, beating hosts Sweden 5-2 in the final. The tournament saw the arrival of 17-year-old Pele on the scene. Image: News18
5/12
Brazil won their second straight title at the 1962 World Cup beating Czechoslovakia 3-1 in the final in Chile. They were the last team to win consecutive trophies. England won their first, and so far only, World Cup in 1966 when they were the hosts. England beat West Germany 4-2 in the final with two goals coming in extra time. Image: News18
6/12
At the first World Cup held outside Europe and South America, Mexico played host to the 1970 edition where Brazil won for the third time beating Italy 4-1 in the final. With Brazil winning a third title, they got to permanently keep the Jules Rimet Trophy and a new one was introduced for 1974. The 1974 World Cup witnessed the first appearance of the current styleSouth
7/12
1978 World Cup was once again won by a host nation with Argentina triumphing for the first time. They beat Netherlands 3-1 in the final. The next tournament, hosted by Spain in 1982, had Italy winning their third title with West Germany finishing second. It was the first tournament with a penalty shoot-out. Image: News18
8/12
At the 1986 World Cup, held in Mexico, Argentina beat West Germany in the final for their second trophy. The tournament is distinctly remembered for Diego Maradona scoring the “Goal of the Century” and “Hand of God” in the same game against England. West Germany won the next edition, hosted by Italy in 1990, by beating Argentina 1-0. This was the last tournament to feature a team from West Germany after the unification with East Germany. Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia also made their last appearances. Image: News18
9/12
Football breached the American shores for the 1994 World Cup. The tournament witnessed large attendance across the venues with Brazil winning their fourth title in front of a packed Rose Bowl, Pasadena crowd. It was the first World Cup to be decided on penalties. At the last tournament of the millennium, France won their first title in front of their home crowd. France beat Brazil 3-0 at the Stade de France in Paris in the final. Image: News18
10/12
2002 was the first World Cup to be held in Asia and the first to be jointly-hosted (Japan and South Korea). Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in the final for their fifth title. The tournament is remembered for shoddy refereeing in South Korea’s run to the semis. The 2006 World Cup was played in Germany with Italy beating France in the final. Italy’s fourth title came courtesy a moment of madness in which Zinedine Zidane headbutted Marco Materazzi. Image: News18
11/12
In 2010, South Africa became the first African hosts of the FIFA World Cup. Spain won their first title by beating Netherlands 1-0 in extra time. Vuvuzela became popular courtesy the World Cup in South Africa. The 2014 World Cup was held in Brazil and was won by Germany for a fourth title. They beat Argentina 1-0 in extra time. in the final. Brazil suffered a depressing 7-1 defeat to Germany. Image: News18
12/12
Russia hosted the first FIFA World Cup in Eastern Europe. Before being upstaged by the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, it was the most expensive tournament. France won their second title, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. Kylian Mbappe announced himself to the stage at the tournament. Image: News18