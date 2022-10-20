FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at Qatar's eight stadiums to host the tournament

2/8

Al-Bayt Stadium (60,000 capacity): The venue for the opening game between Qatar and Ecuador on 20 November, as well as the group-stage showdown between Spain and Germany and the second semi-final. It is constructed in the form of a Bedouin tent although there are plans for the upper tier to be removed after the competition. Situated around 35 kilometres from Doha, it is beyond the reach of the capital’s metro system, making it one of the harder venues to access. AFP