1/8 Australia outclassed India by 85 runs in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in an iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground to clinch their fifth title in the shortest format. Twitter @AusWomenCricket Australia outclassed India by 85 runs in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in an iconic...

2/8 The hosts won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78) scripted a 115-run stand before the former departed. ICC Media The hosts won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78) scripted...

3/8 Alyssa Healy raises her bat after scoring a half-century. ICC Media Alyssa Healy raises her bat after scoring a half-century. ICC Media

4/8 Radha Yadav finally broke the partnership, seeing off Healy courtesy a catch by Veda Krishnamurthy at long on. ICC Media Radha Yadav finally broke the partnership, seeing off Healy courtesy a catch by Veda...

5/8 Beth Mooney also followed Alyssa Healy in registering a fifty. Australia went onto to score 184-4 after 20 overs. AP Beth Mooney also followed Alyssa Healy in registering a fifty. Australia went onto to score 184-4...

6/8 In the chase, Shafali Verma suffered a rare collapse after being dismissed for just two runs by Meghan Schutt. Twitter @T20WorldCup In the chase, Shafali Verma suffered a rare collapse after being dismissed for just two runs by...

7/8 Sophie Molineux celebrates the dismissal of Smriti Mandhana who was dismissed courtesy a catch by Nicola Carey at mid-off. ICC Media Sophie Molineux celebrates the dismissal of Smriti Mandhana who was dismissed courtesy a catch by...