Clinical Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 10th Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup aloft after winning the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles competition. AP
Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas pose with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup ahead of the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles final. AP
Novak Djokovic reacts angrily after losing a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles final. AP
Apostolos Tsitsipas, father and coach of Stefanos Tsitsipas, cheers his son on during the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles final. AP
Novak Djokovic falls over while attempting a shot during the Australian Open men’s singles final clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas. AP
Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts angrily during the Australian Open men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic. AP
Novak Djokovic gestures towards the crowd after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s singles final. AP
An emotional Novak Djokovic celebrates with his family at the Rod Laver Arena after winning the Australian Open for a 10th time. AP
2023 Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic receives the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup from Australian tennis legend Ken Rosewell during the presentation ceremony after the final. AP
Champion Novak Djokovic poses with ballboys and girls at the Rod Laver Arena at the conclusion of the 2023 Australian Open. AP