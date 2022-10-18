Ballon d'Or 2022 winners: Complete list of awards as Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas take top honours
A look at the winners during the Ballon d'Or ceremony for best men's player, women's player, youngster, goalkeeper and top-scorer.
Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema edged Sadio Mane and Kevin de Bruyne to win his first Men’s Ballon d’Or. He is the oldest winner since England’s Stanley Matthews won the very first Ballon d’Or in 1956. AP
Barcelona and Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the 2022 Ballon d’Or Feminin award for best women’s footballer in the world for the second straight year. She saw off the challenge of Beth Mead and Sam Kerr to take the honour. AP
Barcelona midfielder Gavi took home the Kopa Trophy 2022, the award given to the best young player, selected by former Ballon d’Or winners. AP
Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois won the Yashin Trophy awarded to the world’s best goalkeeper, after an impressive campaign which included a Player of the Match performance in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool. The award is named after legendary Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin. AP
Robert Lewandowski won Gerd Mueller Trophy, an accolade for last season’s top goalscorer, for a second straight year. He scored 57 goals in 56 matches for Bayern Munich and Poland last term. He joined Barcelona in the summer. AP
Sadio Mane was recognised for his contributions off the field with the inaugural Socrates award. The Senegalese striker has made the most of his wealth by building a public hospital, fund schools and families in his home village of Bambali. He also donated to the Senegalese National Committee as they looked to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. AP