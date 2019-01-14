1/7 Andy Murray’s hopes of a fairytale swansong at the Australian Open were crushed in the first round on Monday as Roberto Bautista Agut held off a thrilling fightback from the ailing Briton to claim a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4), 6-2 epic. AP Andy Murray’s hopes of a fairytale swansong at the Australian Open were crushed in the first...

Angelique Kerber brandished her credentials as a title contender at the Australian Open with a straight-forward 6-2, 6-2 victory against Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

Former champion Rafa Nadal showed no signs of discomfort from his thigh strain as he sailed through to the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over local hope James Duckworth.

Third-seeded Caroline Wozniacki broke Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck once in each set and kept down her unforced errors to win the baseline battle 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 33 minutes.

Last year's Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic wasted little time in reaching the second round with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Australian Bernard Tomic.

Former champion Maria Sharapova gave hapless Harriet Dart a 6-0 6-0 shellacking to fly into the second round of the Australian Open and had no words of comfort to offer the British qualifier after leaving her in tears.