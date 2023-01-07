Split Wide Open: Inside Joshimath, Uttarakhand's 'sinking' holy town
Panic continues to grip Joshimath as a temple and several houses collapsed after developing huge cracks because of land subsidence. Around 600 families have been ordered to evacuate immediately from the town located at a height of 6,000 feet in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district
As many as 560 houses in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath developed huge cracks due to landslides, causing panic in the city. Located at a height of 6,000 feet in Chamoli district, Joshimath falls in high-risk seismic Zone-V. Image credit: PTI
Joshimath serves as an important stopover for travellers en route to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib since the majority of them stop here before continuing their trek. Image credit: PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami rushed to Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation after a temple and several houses collapsed. He has ordered an immediate evacuation of around 600 families. Image credit: PTI
Over 50 families staying in houses at risk have been reportedly rehabilitated. Over 70 rooms, seven halls, and an auditorium with space for 385 people have been designated by the local administration as temporary shelters. Temporary rehabilitation centres at safe locations, aid camps and medical facilities have been erected. Image credit: PTI
Pictures surfaced on the internet showing some hotels in the area were tilted onto other buildings and new water sources have also emerged in places. Tourists have been banned from staying at damaged hotels. Image credit: PTI
A team of senior officials and experts led by Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha examine house cracks that have appeared as a result of landslides. According to locals, climate change and constant infrastructure development are responsible for Joshimath’s sinking. Experts say that several factors, natural and man-made, have led to the subsidence. Image credit: PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called a high-level meeting with officials regarding landslides at Joshimath. He instructed that the danger zone be vacated immediately and a disaster control room be activated on priority, reported CNBC-TV18. Image credit: PTI
According to Deccan Herald, the local administration subsequently has banned the construction of the Helang bypass by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), work of the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and other construction projects undertaken by the municipality with immediate effect till further orders. Image credit: PTI
The holy town observed a bandh to protest against administrative indifference to the plight of locals and the “NTPC projects which have led to its gradual sinking.” Image credit: PTI
Abhishek Tripathi, an Additional District Magistrate (ADM), attempted to talk down the protesters holding a dharna, but they refused to stop until their demands were met in an evident manner, as per Indian Express. Image credit: PTI