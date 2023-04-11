'Splash Water to Wash Away Sins': Songkran festival returns to Hong Kong's 'Little Thailand'
It was time for water fights in Hong Kong’s 'Little Thailand, where the Thai community celebrated Songkran for the first time since the pandemic. The celebrations came with a carnival, competitions of combat sport Muay Thai, and the Miss Songkran pageant
After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Songkran festival returned to Hong Kong’s “Little Thailand,” — Kowloon City district with a splash. The city’s redevelopment chief vowed to preserve the area’s unique local characteristics, including the vibrant Thai community while pursuing urban renewal, according to South China Morning Post. AP
The Thai New Year is celebrated during Songkran when the traditional custom of splashing water to wash away sins and bad luck has evolved into vibrant and spectacular public water fights. AP
To celebrate the festival, hundreds of locals came to the Carpenter Road Park football field in Kowloon City and the neighbouring streets. Activities during the festival include dance performances, Muay Thai competitions, and water splashing competitions. AP
Volunteers from the authority assisted a Thai service team on Sunday morning with setting up venues and moving supplies for the Songkran event in Kowloon City. AP
According to the report, during the celebration, Thai Consul-General Chaturont Chaiyakam also paid a visit to the neighbourhood. Thai businesspeople expressed confidence in their industry and had stocked up on extra water weapons to sell. Some also set up water buckets that guests could fill up, hoping they would enjoy the festivities. AP
The managing director of the Urban Renewal Authority (URA), Wai Chi-sing, observed on Sunday that Kowloon City was home to numerous distinctive stores selling a variety of goods at reasonable prices. In addition to specific traditional events, restaurants honouring the local Chaoshan and Thai cuisine cultures have developed a particular business environment, he claimed. AP
“Before we embark on the urban renewal of Kowloon City, the URA has already studied at the planning stage the reservation of locations for merchants to relocate to and operate after reconstruction, while trying to preserve ground-level shops and the vibrancy of the community,” Wai wrote on his blog, as per SCMP. AP
Over the next 13 years, the authorities plan to construct more than 4,000 flats in Kowloon City, which is renowned for its large population of Thais of ethnic origin and its traditional stores. AP