Spiritual Friday for PM Modi: In Uttarkhand, the first stop is Kedarnath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district and then visited the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal. He heads to Badrinath next
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Friday. He is wearing a handmade dress called ‘Chola Dora’ which was made by Chamba women of Himachal Pradesh. This dress was gifted to PM during his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh and has very fine handwork. When he received the dress, Modi had promised the women that he will wear the attire the next time he visits a cold place. News18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a puja at the Kedarnath temple. During his two-day visit to the state, Modi will review various ongoing infrastructural projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project. The prime minister was greeted by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and Governor Gurmeet Singh at the Jolly Grant airport on Friday morning. News18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his prayers at Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath temple. After performing ‘puja’ at Kedarnath, the prime minister is also scheduled to visit Badrinath Dham. Later in the afternoon, Modi will lay the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects and address the people at Mana village near Badrinath. News18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with daily wage labours in Kedarnath. He asked them about their native states and family background and whether or not they are drawing benefits from the government welfare schemes. News18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal in Kedarnath. Helicopter services in the hilly state were resumed on Thursday, two days after a chopper crashed in the area leaving a pilot and six pilgrims dead. ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayer at Kedarnath temple. Spending the night in Badrinath, during the day, Modi will review the beautification works of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes. ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the progress of development works along Mandakini Ashthapath and Saraswati Ashthapath in Kedarnath. ANI