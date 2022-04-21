Spinning his magic: Boris Johnson begins India visit at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad
British prime minister Boris Johnson is on a two-day visit to the country. On arrival in Ahmedabad, he was given a grand welcome of Gujarati dances and cheers
British prime minister Boris Johnson began his two-day visit to India from Ahmedabad where he visited the Sabarmati Ashram first. Over there, the British PM, was shown how to operate a cotton wheel. AP
Johnson spent nearly 30 minutes on the premises and was shown around by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai. Johnson paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the ashram. AP
Britain's Boris Johnson is on his first-ever visit to India and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Today, besides the Sabarmati Ashram, he is expected to visit a a manufacturing facility of JCB and the campus of under-construction Gujarat Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar. AP
Britain's Boris Johnson was gifted two books and a replica of charkha or spinning wheel. One of the books gifted to Johnson was "Guide to London", an unpublished book which consists of Gandhi's suggestions on how to live in London. It is the first-ever book written by Gandhi and never got published. The other book was "The Spirit's Pilgrimage", autobiography of Miraben. AP
In the visitors' book at Mahatma Gandhi's ashram, Boris Johnson left a note. He wrote, "It is an immense privilege to come to the ashram of this extraordinary man and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better." AP
British prime minister Boris Johnson greets the waiting media during his visit to Gandhi Ashram, which was home to freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi. AP
Boris Johnson looks over the Sabarmati river during his visit at the Sabarmati Ashram. AP
Boris Johnson arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad to much fanfare. He was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and music at the airport and along the road as his convoy headed for the hotel. AP