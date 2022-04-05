Spectral city: Russians leave behind trail of death in Bucha as they retreat
Bucha's mayor said 300 residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russian army with many of the bodies still lying on the streets
1/5
A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, 4 April, 2022. AP
2/5
A broken garden decoration lies on a burned field close to an industrial facility used by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine, 4 April , 2022. AP
3/5
Journalists stand by a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, 4 April, 2022. AP
4/5
A handout picture taken and released on 4 April, 2022 by Ukrainian presidential press service shows Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) visiting the town of Bucha, AFP
5/5
People gather outside the Ukrainian embassy in Yerevan to mourn civilians found dead in the town of Bucha, to the northwest of Kyiv, on 4 April, 2022. AFP