Spectral city: Russians leave behind trail of death in Bucha as they retreat

Bucha's mayor said 300 residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russian army with many of the bodies still lying on the streets

FP Staff April 05, 2022 00:21:47 IST
A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, 4 April, 2022. AP
A broken garden decoration lies on a burned field close to an industrial facility used by Russian forces in Bucha, Ukraine, 4 April , 2022. AP
Journalists stand by a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, 4 April, 2022. AP
A handout picture taken and released on 4 April, 2022 by Ukrainian presidential press service shows Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) visiting the town of Bucha, AFP
People gather outside the Ukrainian embassy in Yerevan to mourn civilians found dead in the town of Bucha, to the northwest of Kyiv, on 4 April, 2022. AFP
