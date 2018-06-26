1/8
Substitute Iago Aspas scored in stoppage-time to earn Spain a point against Morocco, which gave them top spot in Group B and a knockout game next against hosts Russia. Spain drew 2-2 with Morocco and were level on points with Portugal but topped the group by scoring more goals. Reuters
Morocco's Youssef En Nesyri, 19, scored his side's second goal during the Group B match between Spain and Morocco at the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Kaliningrad Stadium. AP
Portugal's Ricardo Quaresma celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal came perilously close to a group stage exit during a frenetic stoppage-time period when Iran equalised through a penalty and almost scored a winner after Ronaldo had earlier missed from the spot. Reuters
Iran's Karim Ansarifard scores their first goal from the penalty spot. Reuters
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal. Uruguay recorded a 3-0 victory over 10-man Russia, finishing top of Group A with a perfect record while dampening the hopes of the tournament hosts, who had to settle for second. Reuters
Uruguay's Fernando Muslera saves a shot on goal. Reuters
Egypt's Essam El-Hadary celebrates with teammates after saving a penalty kick. El Hadary saved a penalty after becoming the oldest player ever to appear at the World Cup but it was not enough to stop the Pharaohs sliding to a 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia. Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Salman Al-Faraj celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot. Both Saudi goals came deep into stoppage time in both halves, with Salem Al-Dawsari securing their first World Cup victory since a run to the last-16 in 1994 with the last kick of the match. Reuters
