South Korean president Moon Jae-in with First Lady Kim Jung-sook arrived in India on 8 July for a 4-day visit. The president was welcome by Minister of State for External Affairs Gen (retd) VK Singh on their arrival at Air Force Station, New Delhi.

The South Korean president along with the first lady visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. He is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday regarding the Korean peninsula, and ways to boost trade and defence cooperation among other things.

Moon admired the architecture of the temple and spent hours listening to stories related to it. He said that though India and Korea have different cultures, both countries share same values like peace, harmony and unity in diversity.

Having been invited by Modi, Moon will also meet with President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. Ahead the South Korean President's visit, a spokesperson from his office in Seoul had said that the leaders will focus on expanding "future-oriented cooperation" between the two countries. India expects to expand bilateral partnership, particularly in the economic domain with South Korea.