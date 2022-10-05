South Africa thump India by 49 runs in 3rd T20I to collect consolation win
Powered by Rilee Rossouw's maiden T20I century, South Africa posted a commanding 227/3 on the board before restricting India to 178.
Rilee Rossouw looks up towards the heavens after scoring his maiden T20I hundred. Sportzpics
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma walks back to the hut after falling for yet another low score. Sportzpics
Quinton de Kock raises his bat after completing his second half-century on the trot. Sportzpics
Suryakumar Yadav congratulates Rilee Rossouw after the latter finished unbeaten on 100. Sportzpics
Dinesh Karthik is bowled by Kagiso Rabada while attempting a reverse hit during India’s chase of the daunting 228-run target. Sportzpics
Deepak Chahar plays a shot during his cameo of 31 off 17 balls. Sportzpics
The South African team celebrates its commanding 49-run win over India in the third T20I. Sportzpics