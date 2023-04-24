SOS! The evacuation operations in conflict-hit Sudan
A rising number of countries have rushed to evacuate their citizens, as a fierce battle continues in Sudan's Khartoum. The US and the UK have rescued only its diplomats but several other nations like France, Saudi Arabia and Jordan have come to the rescue of its people and those from other countries
1/10
As intense fighting rages on in Sudan’s capital Khartoum, an increasing number of nations are evacuating their nationals and officials. For more than a week, violence has been raging throughout Sudan as a result of a brutal power struggle between the regular army and a strong paramilitary force. Reuters
2/10
On Sunday, the US and the UK declared that they had evacuated diplomats. Even Saudi Arabia moved its citizens and staff working there. According to Saudi officials, they evacuated 91 Saudis and about 66 people from other countries out from Port Sudan by naval ship to Jeddah, across the Red Sea. Reuters
3/10
Spain, too, evacuated its diplomatic personnel and citizens. Reuters
4/10
Spanish diplomatic personnel and citizens wait to disembark a military plane after they were evacuated from Sudan, in Djibouti. Reuters
5/10
France brought out nearly 400 people, including citizens from 28 countries, on four flights to the nearby Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, two of them overnight. After evacuation, they were put up at the air base of the French Army forces stationed in Djibouti. Reuters
6/10
Japanese nationals are also being evacuated. They are first being transported by land to an eastern town to be later picked up by an aircraft positioned in Djibouti. AP
7/10
On Sunday morning, US authorities claimed to have transported less than 100 individuals in a “fast and clean” operation using three Chinook helicopters. According to a tweet on its official account, the US embassy in Khartoum is currently closed since the administration is unable to evacuate individual US citizens due to security concerns. AP
8/10
The missions from Italy and Spain also included people from Argentina, Colombia, Ireland, Portugal, Poland, Mexico, Venezuela, and even the Sudan itself. AP
9/10
More than 150 people were previously evacuated by boat to the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah, the majority of whom were nationals of Gulf states as well as Egypt, Pakistan, and Canada. Citizens of Saudi Arabia and people from other nationalities are welcomed by Saudi Royal Navy officials as they arrive at Jeddah Sea Port after being evacuated. Reuters
10/10
Turkey, a significant participant in Sudan, started road evacuation preparations from the city of Wad Medani on Sunday but plans from one site in Khartoum were delayed due to an “explosion” that occurred nearby. Reuters