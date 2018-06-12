1/5
Producer Chitrangda Singh at the trailer launch of Soorma, based on the life of former Indian hockey skipper, Sandeep Singh.
Music composers for Soorma, Shankar Ehsaan Loy at the trailer launch of the film.
Director Shaad Ali at the much awaited trailer launch of the biopic.
The cast, including Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu posing with a hockey bat at the trailer launch.
Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.
