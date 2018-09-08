1/8
Twinkle Khanna's new book Pyjamas are Forgiving was launched on 7 September in Mumbai.
The event was attended by a host of celebrities ranging from Sonam Kapoor to Karan Johar
Sonam Kapoor posed for the cameras during Twinkle Khanna's Pyjamas are Forgiving book launch
Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh pose at the event of Twinkle Khanna's newest book launch
Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna at the launch of Pyjamas are Forgiving
Gauri Shinde and R.Balki at the launch of Twinkle Khanna's Pyajamas are Forgiving
Bobby Deol and wife Tanya at the launch of Twinkle Khanna's Pyjamas are forgiving
Sikander Kher at the launch of Pyjamas are Forgiving
