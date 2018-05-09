1/30
Actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with long-time beau Anand Ahuja in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
The wedding was preceded by two days of mehendi and sangeet revelry, and followed by a grand reception party with family, friends and Bollywood's glitterati in attendance. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
The newly-weds looked radiant as they made their first official media appearance as a couple during the reception. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Anil Kapoor and Uddhav Thackeray. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
The Kapoor cousins: Khushi, Anshula, Arjun and Janhvi. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Khushi, Boney and Janhvi Kapoor. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Boney Kapoor, Salman Khan, Isabelle Kaif and Katrina Kaif. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Karan Johar. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Mukesh, Neeta, Isha and Akash Ambani. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Isabelle and Katrina Kaif. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Rani Mukerji. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Kangana Ranaut. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jacqueline Fernandez. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Swara Bhasker. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Rekha. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Roy Kapoor. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Vidya Balan. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
Raj Kundra and Shipa Shetty. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale
