For the second day, which is booked for an extended mehndi cum pre-sangeet ceremony, Sonam Kapoor wears an ethereal white and gold lehenga. Image from Instagram/@anaitashroffadjania
Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor pose for a picture during the sangeet ceremony. Image from Instagram/bollywoodindialove
Anil Kapoor greets the press just outside his Juhu residence hours before the sangeet. Image from Instagrambollywoodcurrent_insta
Janhvi Kapoor too follows the dress code and goes for an all-white ensemble for the second day. Image rom Instagram/@sonamkishadi
For her mehendi night which took place at Anil Kapoor's Juhu home on 6 May, Sonam wore a grey and pink lehenga by Anuradha Vakil. Image from Instagram/@RheaKapoor
Rhea Kapoor, sister of the bride, getting her hands henna-ed on the night of the mehendi on Day 1. Image from Instagram/@rheakapoor
Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor pose at the mehndi night. Image from Instagram/@anshulakapoor
Swara Bhasker sports a white and gold lehenga on Day 2 of the wedding celebrations. Image from Instagram/@sonamkishaadi
Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in an orange polka dot kurta on the first mehndi night. Image from Instagram/@sonamkishaadi
