Sonakshi Sinha joins Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

The year 2023 will witness Sonakshi in some strong power packed roles with SLB’S Heeramandi and Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films ‘Dahaad’, which also marks the digital debut of the actress. After headlining intense projects, Sona had taken the route towards commerical, high entertainment film with much anticipated movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sonakshi is now all set to join the star-studded cast of Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Sonakshi’s inclusion in the cast is sure to be a major draw, as she is expected to play a pivotal role in the movie.