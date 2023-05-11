Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, Huma Qureshi grace the star-studded screening of 'Dahaad'

1/5

Prime Video hosted a special star–studded screening for its upcoming crime drama Dahaad. The cast and crew of the Amazon Original series graced the carpet in their glamorous best. Celebrities and friends from the industry attended the screening as well, to shower their love and support for the series, showcasing the intriguing and engaging chase between an underdog cop played by Sonakshi Sinha and a seasoned criminal played by Vijay Varma.