Something New for Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's busy day in the city
It was a packed schedule for Narendra Modi with many projects to inaugurate. The highlights were the Vande Bharat Express and the grand statue of the Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Hiriya Kempegowda. The PM received a warm welcome from his supporters, who were chanting ‘Modi, Modi’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Friday. During his visit to the country’s IT hub, Modi inaugurated the newly made Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport and flagged off South India’s first Vande Bharat Express. Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the unveiling ceremony of a 108-feet tall statue of Nadeprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city of Bengaluru. At the inauguration of the airport, he said, “Our government is also building new airports in the country. Before 2014, there were around 70 airports in the country. Now their number has increased to more than 140. Growing, these airports are increasing the business potential of our cities. They are also creating new opportunities for the youth.” Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. During his visit, he said that Bengaluru represents the ‘start-up’ spirit. He said, “Karnataka is also getting benefitted from the investment happening in the country.” Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Bengaluru’s Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station. The new train will connect Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai. The Vande Bharat Express will be available to travellers from Saturday and will run for six days barring Wednesday. Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting supporters in Bengaluru. Media reports suggest that he stopped his car and waved at cheering party workers near the office of Karnataka Public Service Commission, a key traffic junction in the city. Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets railway workers inside the brand new Vande Bharat train. Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at his supporters and party workers. During his visit, he also addressed the media and BJP Karnataka party workers. He said, “I am fortunate to have arrived in Bengaluru on a very special day. It’s a day on which falls the birth anniversary of two great sons of the nation- Sant Kanaka Das and Maharshi Valmiki. I pay my tributes to both of them. We are further strengthening both the development and heritage of Bengaluru, Karnataka.” Image courtesy: @narendramodi/Twitter