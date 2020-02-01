1/6 Sofia Kenin of the United States beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain to win the Australian Open for her first Grand Slam title. AP Sofia Kenin of the United States beat Garbine Muguruza of Spain to win the Australian Open for...

2/6 21-year-old Kenin was playing a major final for the first time and began serving first. Until her breakthrough run at Melbourne Park, she'd never gone past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament. AP

3/6 Former No 1-ranked Muguruza was unseeded at the tournament but had won majors at the French Open and Wimbledon and was aiming for her first Grand Slam title on a hard court. AP

4/6 Garbine Muguruza took the first set 6-4 in the Australian Open final against 14th-seeded Sofia Kenin. Muguruza, a two-time major winner, converted two of her nine break-point chances — in the third and ninth games. AP

5/6 Sofia Kenin won the second set 6-2 to level the match after Garbiñe Muguruza took the first set 6-4. She followed that up by a dominant performance in the third set, which she also took 6-2, thanks to a string of errors from Muguruza. AP