Photos

Sobhita Dhulipala strikes a pose in a black and white saree while promoting Ponniyin Selvan: 1

Taking to her social media, the actress posted some beautiful pictures that she captured during the Chennai press meet.

FP Staff October 01, 2022 15:55:22 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala has been constantly running across places for the promotions of her film Ponniyin Selvan: I, that has been released in the theaters yesterday.
While continuing their promotions spree, the team is now in Chennai for a press meet and Sobhita is truly winning our hearts in her white saree.
Taking to her social media, the actress posted some beautiful pictures that she captured during the Chennai press meet. She wore a beautiful white saree with a floral print and posed her charm in the morning sunlight. She added a caption – “When I got to meet the amazing press in Chennai!”
While giving back-to-back releases this year, Sobhita’s much-awaited Ponniyin Selvan: I, has finally been released in the theaters in which she will be seen as a queen, Vaanathi in the film.
