So Long, Our Beloved Queen: A tearful farewell to Elizabeth II
The royal family was sorrowful and sombre, reflecting the mood of London. The Queen’s coffin, which was carried in a procession, was followed by King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry, among others
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey ahead of her state funeral on Monday. King Charles and other members of the Royal Family followed Queen Elizabeth’s coffin into Westminster Abbey. AP
Kate Middleton, the Queen Consort Camilla and Prince George arrived at the Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral. The funeral was attended by world leaders like Indian President Droupadi Murmu, US President Joe Biden, and President of France Emmanuel Macron, among others. AP
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was taken to the Westminster Abbey as King Charles followed. According to media reports, the Queen’s coffin is made with English oak and had been crafted more than three decades ago. AP
A woman cries ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The funeral is managed and attended by thousands of members of the armed forces. Scores of people gathered around Westminster Abbey to get the last glimpse of the Queen’s coffin. AP
Police and military personnel paraded as the Queen’s coffin was carried to Westminster Abbey ahead of her funeral service. According to a report by BBC, the cortege accompanying the coffin to Wellington Arch has been led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. AP
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service at Westminster Abbey. The Queen will be buried in Windsor Castle alongside her husband’s grave who died last year. AP
The Queen’s coffin was carried into the Westminster Abbey on the Royal Navy’s State Gun Carriage. AP
Prince William and Prince Harry followed the Queen’s coffin after her funeral service. While Prince William was seen wearing the military uniform, Prince Harry did not wear one as he is no longer a working royal. AP