Snowvember in New York: Record storm buries New York under six feet of snow
Temperatures plunged and an early winter 'lake effect' snowstorm hit the state of New York over the weekend. Travel and communication lines were disrupted as parts of the region were buried under several feet of snow
New Yorkers are used to snow but the storm over the weekend has been like no other. A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm has turned roads and driveways into mountains of snow in New York with some locations under six feet of snow. AP
Governor Kathy Hochul called the storm “one for the record books”. In fact, this snowstorm has been more intense than Snowvember — a storm in the Buffalo area in November 2014, where nearly seven feet of snow was dumped in three days. AP
All of New York turned into a white wonderland with many schools across the region being closed due to the long-lasting impact from the lake-effect snow. AP
The extreme snowstorm is being blamed for at least two fatalities after two people suffered from cardiac events while clearing snow in Erie County, according to The Associated Press. A snowplow driver in Hamlet, Indiana, was also killed on Friday after his vehicle slid off the road amid lake-effect snow coming off of Lake Michigan, the AP said. AFP
The multiday weather event has made travel in the region difficult, triggering the closing of roads, driving bans and flight cancellations. AP
Around 1,200 people have been impacted by power outages in the state. Governor Hochul said this is a manageable number and “no one has been in the dark a long time.” The governor said, “Given the scale of this storm I’m really proud of how the utility crews have stepped up.” AP
In some areas, dump trucks were brought in to remove snow to help with the back-breaking work of clearing roads and to make room for more snow if more lake-effect snow develops. AP
Snow covers the ground in Buffalo, New York. AP
Al Antolin clears his car of snow in Buffalo, New York. The snow forced people to stay indoors as roads were snowclad. AP
David Frothingham cross country skis in the aftermath of two days of lake-effect snow, along Hoyt Lake in Buffalo. Just south of Buffalo, towns are still working to dig out from the lake-effect storm, but in parts of the city, normalcy is beginning to return. AP
Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls. AP