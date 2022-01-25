Snowstorm halts life in Greece, shuts down Europe's busiest airport in Istanbul

3/8

The snow uncharacteristically fell on several Aegean Sea islands, shutting off some mountain villages on Andros, Naxos and Tinos, and covering beaches in Mykonos, in summer a tourist party island. Heavy snow also fell on the island of Evia, which was ravaged by forest fires last summer, causing power outages in several villages as municipal crews battled to keep key roads open. The snow is expected to continue into Tuesday and will be followed by sub-zero temperatures, the civil protection authority said. AFP