Slurping Spaghetti, Yummy Candy Floss and more: These images are just mouth-watering

Thankful for the Simplicity in Life: The image is taken from the visit to Shwe Gu Orphanage monastery in Old Bagan, Myanmar, in 2018. Most of these children have lost their parents and have no family. They are training to be Buddhist monks. These children have very difficult lives in a difficult place, yet they are very happy and grateful. They are thankful for the simplicity of life that they have. Image Courtesy: Jesslyn Jocom/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023