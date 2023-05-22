Slurping Spaghetti, Yummy Candy Floss and more: These images are just mouth-watering
The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year has announced its global winners for 2023 and the images are sure to whet your appetite. From a candy floss seller in Mumbai to suckling piglets, here are our favourites from the contest
Slurping Spaghetti: Speaking of this image, the photographer says, “Spag bol is always a winner in our house and the leftovers are enjoyed for lunch the next day, as my youngest daughter demonstrates in this image.” Image Courtesy: Catherine Falls/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Ramzan Meals Among the Ruins in Idlib: After the campaign of the Syrian regime on Idlib and the departure of the Syrian forces from the city of Nayrab, the people of the city found all its houses destroyed. That was in 2020. Neither the war nor the destruction prevented the people from holding a group breakfast, an important tradition for them during Ramzan. Image Courtesy: Mouneb Taim/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Hanging Up Persimmons: Autumn on the slopes of Shanxi Province, China. The mountainous region located in the Taihang Mountains, is so cold and dry that making hanging persimmon cakes is the main source of income for local farmers. This year’s persimmons are harvested, peeled and dressed, and hung under the eaves in bunches, hoping they will bring a good price in the New Year. Image Courtesy: Zhonghua Yang/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
In the Storm: Lap An Lagoon in Hue province in the dry season. When the water recedes, the fish are stuck in puddles and when the tide is low, people often go fishing here. When I arrived at Lap An Lagoon, the storm came. The people were very afraid of lightning, but I stayed to witness the change of the storm when Heaven and Earth seemed to be connected by wind and water. Image Courtesy: Khanh Phan Thi/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
The Candy Man: Pappu Jaiswal – a candyfloss seller in Mumbai, India holds his display of brightly coloured confectionery on the streets near to Versova Beach. Never more popular than in the age of social media for some eye-catching likes, the pink sugar clouds are popular for those looking for an affordable treat. Image Courtesy: Jon Enoch/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Stories During Dinner: Kids playing around the family table at a wedding. Image Courtesy: Isabelle Hattink/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Dinner is Ready: A sow takes a nap in a hole. Meanwhile her piglets feed themselves in the hot weather of Palenque, close to Cartagena, Colombia. Image Courtesy: Felipe Pizano/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Selling Fish: Naya Bazaar is one of the oldest weekly fish markets in Dhaka, Bangladesh. We can see rare and expensive species of fish here that cannot usually be seen in other markets. Image Courtesy: Md Mahabub Hossain Khan/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Thankful for the Simplicity in Life: The image is taken from the visit to Shwe Gu Orphanage monastery in Old Bagan, Myanmar, in 2018. Most of these children have lost their parents and have no family. They are training to be Buddhist monks. These children have very difficult lives in a difficult place, yet they are very happy and grateful. They are thankful for the simplicity of life that they have. Image Courtesy: Jesslyn Jocom/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Let them Eat Cake… This image is one of several in the collection ‘Beauty in Destruction’ shot with Frankie Turner. Image Courtesy: Keiron George/Frankie Turner/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Adua’s Kitchen: Adua’s kitchen is part of a journey down memory lane of an 86-year-old woman who had to leave her lifelong home during the COVID pandemic. Image Courtesy: Carla Sutera Sardo/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Amazonian Foodscape: An imaginative scene that could be somewhere in the dense Amazonian jungle. Made out of food. Image Courtesy: Kim Bainbridge/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Hot Milk on a Winter’s Night: This photo was taken while attending the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, India in 2019. While out on the streets, we stopped by this shop. The milk seller was so engrossed in his work that it grabbed the photographer’s attention and she took an image of him. Image Courtesy: Sutapa Pal/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023
Lost Love – Grandfather: Grandfather with his love’s favourite fruit, still unable to take off his ring after her death. Food connects us emotionally and this is a true example. Image Courtesy: Indu Vishwanath Singh/Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2023