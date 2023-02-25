Slava Ukraini! World commemorates one year of the Russia-Ukraine war
People across the globe organised marches, ceremonies and vigils to observe the anniversary of Russia’s conflict with Ukraine which began on 24 February last year. Holding the blue and yellow colours of the country’s flag and chanting 'Glory to Ukraine', supporters displayed their solidarity
1/12
The world marked the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with peace rallies and other events. A year back on 24 February, Moscow announced “a special military operation” in Ukraine, which is the biggest attack by one European state against another since the Second World War. AP
2/12
Many world landmarks, including France’s Eiffel Tower, were lit up in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s national flag to express solidarity with the country. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a speech, “There will be a life after this war because Ukraine will win”. AP
3/12
Demonstrations were held in many parts of the globe to condemn Russia’s war. People holding a large banner that says “Slava Ukraini!” or Glory to Ukraine marched on the streets of Vilnius, Lithuania. AP
4/12
As per Associated Press, protesters in Argentina’s Buenos Aires placed a painting symbolically displaying Ukraine on a security fence surrounding the Russian embassy. According to the United Nations refugee agency, over eight million people have fled Ukraine since the war began. AP
5/12
Over 1,00,000 Ukrainian civilians are estimated to have died in the past year since the war, as per the country’s leading war crimes prosecutor. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised victory against Russia this year and said his country has “inspired the world. Ukraine has united the world”. Reuters
6/12
Protesters in downtown Seoul, South Korea, raised slogans during a rally and demanded the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Dozens of South Koreans and Ukrainian expatriates gathered outside the Russian Embassy, holding candles and banners. AP
7/12
Ukrainian people in Taiwan and supporters assembled at Liberty Square in Taipei during a protest. In Tokyo’s Hibiya Park, at least 1,000 demonstrators held banners reading: “Russia, stop invading Ukraine”. At Zenkoji temple in central Japan’s Nagano, about 30 monks prayed for the lives lost during the war. AP
8/12
In Armenia’s Yerevan, members of the National Democratic Pole political movement burnt a banner with an image of Russian president Vladimir Putin outside the Russian embassy. One of the banners said: “War criminal”. Reuters
9/12
Ukrainians holding candles participated in a protest at the Angel of Independence monument, in Mexico City. Ukrainians living in Thailand also assembled in front of their embassy in Bangkok. Wearing their national colours, they sang their national anthem as a Ukraine embassy official raised the flag. AP
10/12
The Ukrainian president addressed people virtually during the demonstration titled ‘Stop Russia’s War against Ukraine’ held outside the Russian embassy in Denmark’s Copenhagen. In Utrecht, Netherlands, nearly 2,000 Ukrainian refugees were present at a convention center to hear a virtual speech by Zelenskyy. Reuters
11/12
People also gathered in Spain’s Malaga and Barcelona to mark the one year of Russia’s war with Ukraine. In Germany’s Berlin, a damaged Russian tank was put on display. A bloody cake with a skull placed on top of it was left on a Belgrade street in Serbia. Reuters
12/12
A prayer vigil was organised at the Bradford Cathedral in Bradford, Britain marking a year of the war. UK prime minister Rishi Sunak joined Ukraine’s ambassador and some Ukrainian soldiers in front of his office at No 10 Downing Street for a minute’s silence to commemorate those killed in the conflict. Reuters